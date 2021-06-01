Chicago’s travel order has no restricted states for first time since July 2020

Visitors to Chicago will no longer be required to quarantine or obtain a negative test result before arriving in the city due to reduced spread of the coronavirus across the country, public health officials announced Tuesday.

The city said no states are recording 15 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the trigger for requiring visitors from a state to quarantine or obtain a negative test. The change marks the first time since July 2020 that no states are listed on Chicago’s quarantine tier.

All 49 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are listed in the city’s “yellow” tier, which does not have any quarantine, vaccination or COVID-19 test restrictions for travelers returning to Chicago.

The announcement on Tuesday is largely symbolic as the travel order has not been enforced by the city and is more of an educational tool.

But it marks yet another milestone as Chicago continues its path toward reopening. The city’s travel order is updated every two weeks and goes into effect Friday at midnight.