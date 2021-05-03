Chicago schools chief plans to leave post later this year

CHICAGO — The leader of Chicago Public Schools announced Monday that she's leaving the post later this year because it's time to “pass the torch” to new leadership of the nation's third-largest school district.

The move follows a tumultuous tenure for longtime educator Janice Jackson, who became CEO in 2018 after twice serving in the post temporarily following scandals involving both of her predecessors.

Among other things, Jackson oversaw schools during an 11-day teachers strike in 2019, community uproar over proposed high school closures and numerous fights with the Chicago Teachers Union this year over reopening plans following coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The battles nearly resulted in a strike this year as students prepared to return to classrooms since going remote in March 2020.

In a letter to CPS families, Jackson acknowledged the difficult parts of her term but said it was an honor to serve Chicago's children. Roughly 355,000 students attend the city's public schools.

“While I feel there is still more work to be done in CPS, I also believe it is time to pass the torch to new leadership for the next chapter,” Jackson wrote in a letter. She was expected to address reporters later Monday.