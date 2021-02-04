Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

CHICAGO — Chicago extended remote learning for tens of thousands of public school students after city, school and teachers' union officials on Wednesday were once again unable to reach an agreement over COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools expressed disappointment that no deal was reached between the district and Chicago Teachers Union leadership. District officials said a cooling off period will be extended through the end of the day Thursday to allow for further negotiations. Students have Friday off.

The fight to reopen city schools, which went remote last March, has brewed for months. The nation's third-largest district pitched a gradual return for pre-K to 8th grade with no definitive plans for high school. But the Chicago Teachers Union said the district's safety plan falls short.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said teachers who didn't report for duty would be locked out of online teaching systems, as was the case for pre-K and special education teachers who defied orders last month. The 25,000-member union countered by saying it would picket if teachers were booted out. But district officials scrapped the threat and called "cooling off period.