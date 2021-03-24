Chicago sees 'worrying' uptick in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Chicago experienced a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, triggering fresh concerns Tuesday from the city's top health officials.

The average number of confirmed daily cases in the nation's third-largest city was 350 Tuesday, up 23% from 285 the week before, according to city data.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the biggest driver behind the increase was young adults, led by those ages 18 to 29, and a similar uptick preceded an October surge.

"We are worried about this," Arwady said during an online event.

However, she said increasing vaccinations would hopefully prevent another surge.

Starting Monday, Chicago is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people with health conditions and more categories of workers. Illinois expanded eligibility last month but Chicago and surrounded areas held off because of limited vaccine supplies.