Chicago suburb bans police tactics that restrict oxygen
HARVEY, Ill.  — A suburban Chicago mayor issued an executive order Saturday intended to prevent future deaths of suspects in police custody.

The order from Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark bans the use of police tactics that “restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head and may result in the unintended consequence of a suspect’s death.”

Clark announced the new order Saturday at the Harvey police station, WLS-TV reported.

Law enforcement officials across the country are moving to ban police choke holds and similar tactics after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, an African American, pleaded for air and later died after a white police officer in Minnesota pressed his knee into his neck.

