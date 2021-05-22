Chicago suburban governments addressing diversity, inclusion

NAPERVILLE — Geneace Williams had no interest in working for a city government, even after a friend sent her an intriguing job post for a new diversity, equity and inclusion manager in Naperville.

With years of experience as a diversity consultant, the Burr Ridge resident was hoping to expand into a full-time role in the private sector. But when information about the Naperville position appeared before her a second time, she decided to take a closer look.

She read about the city’s efforts to create an “inclusive community that values diversity,” as is reflected in its amended mission statement. She watched Mayor Steve Chirico’s state of the city address from last May, including a segment in which residents of various backgrounds and demographics described the welcoming nature of Naperville and proclaimed, “I belong.”

Sensing a commitment to diversity and a desire for change amid recent race-related issues in Naperville and across the nation, Williams wanted to be part of the journey.

“I feel that it’s the perfect time because when we are at a place where there is tension, more and more people need to step up. More and more people need to have their voices heard,” said Williams, who took on the role in February.