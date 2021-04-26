Chicago sues Indiana gun store, alleging weapons routinely wind up with gang members and felons

The city of Chicago on Monday sued a northwest Indiana gun store, alleging it has sold hundreds of guns that wound up in the hands of gang members and felons.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Chancery Court seeks a court order requiring Westforth Sports, Inc., of Gary, to cease practices contributing to gun trafficking, as well as unspecified damages.

According to the suit, Westforth Sports, which is just 10 miles from the Chicago border, repeatedly broke federal gun laws in connection with dozens of sales, several of which resulted in federal criminal charges against alleged straw purchasers.

One of the most egregious examples, according to the suit, is the case of Darryl Ivery Jr., 24, who was charged with federal gun offenses in U.S. District Court in Indiana last year.

The lawsuit, citing court records, stated that Westforth sold Ivery a total of 19 handguns over 14 separate transactions between February and August, 2020, including several visits where he purchased multiple firearms at a time.

In one instance, a gun that Ivery purchased was found at the scene of a shooting in Chicago just 22 days later, according to the suit.