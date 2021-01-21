Chicago teachers begin vote to defy order to return to class

“We are only moving forward with our reopening plan because public health experts have made it clear that bringing students back is both safe and necessary, and we are fully committed to providing you the safe working environment you deserve,” the district said in a letter to staff Thursday, adding that teachers would be expected to return to work unless they had an approved reason. “A collective failure to do so constitutes an illegal strike.”

CTU officials disagreed.

The union's collective bargaining agreement, approved after a 2019 strike, prevents the union from striking during the contract and district officials from locking out workers.

Teachers and other staff that have continually failed to report for duty without an approved excuse — there were 87 as of Friday — have been docked pay and booted out of CPS systems until they return. CTU has blasted the move as illegal. Some educators have continued to teach through recorded videos or Facebook Live.

It was unclear if the district would punish teachers who failed to show up next week. Union officials argued that if the district punished teachers the same way, it would be responsible for a work stoppage.

CPS officials didn’t immediately have further comment Thursday.