Chicago teachers punished as classroom no-shows protest

CHICAGO — Chicago teachers punished for refusing to show up for the start of in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns, demonstrated Wednesday outside the school board president's home.

Roughly 150 employees were docked pay and locked out of Chicago Public Schools systems earlier this week, meaning they can't teach remotely either as classes began this week for thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education students. District officials said late Wednesday that the number had dropped to 100 as staff members either returned to work or presented a valid excuse, such as a quarantine.

“I don’t believe it’s safe to reopen the schools. I don’t believe it’s safe for my family, I live with an elderly mom... I don’t believe it is safe for the city’s children or their families," said Kirstin Roberts, a pre-kindergarten teacher on the city's northwest side.

She was among dozens who bundled up in winter gear for a “teach in” outside Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle's home. Those who've lost access to school email and teaching platforms recorded videos or Facebook Live streams for their students. Others protested in solidarity and continued remote lessons from the lawn.