Chicago Teachers Union approves deal to reopen high schools Monday

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union has voted to approve a plan to reopen high schools starting Monday, the union said Sunday.

The union tweeted Sunday that “The CTU Rules & Elections Committee has certified the ballot results of the high school addendum to our reopening agreement with CPS. Members voted 83% in favor of ratification.

“The addendum is now a ratified agreement between our union and the district.”

The vote to reopen public high schools to students for the first time since they were closed last year due to the pandemic was expected, after union President Jesse Sharkey said the deal was approved “overwhelmingly” by CTU’s House of Delegates late Thursday.

The agreement is a relief to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools officials, who were hoping to avoid the kind of protracted brinkmanship in negotiations with union officials that characterized the run-up to the reopening of CPS grade schools earlier this year.

Roughly 36% of high school students had indicated they want to return to buildings during survey results CPS released in late March. Among those grades, 62% of white students opted in, compared with 54% of multiracial students, 36% of Black students, 29% of Asian students and 28% of Hispanic and Latino students.