Chicago Teachers Union authorizes collective action to remain remote, but some students may return to school Feb. 1 as negotiations continue

“Emails like that don’t help,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey is quoted as saying in an email.

The district statement said the two sides continue bargaining in hopes of reaching an agreement that will allow the families that opted for in-person learning to send their children back to elementary schools Feb. 1.

“The scheduled return date for students in grades K-8 remains Monday, Feb. 1, and it is our goal to reach an agreement with CTU as soon as possible to ensure tens of thousands of additional students have the opportunity to safely return to our classrooms,” the statement said.

Sources within the union said they anticipated the district would announce classes will happen on Feb. 1 no matter what. They reiterated that union members did not vote for a work stoppage and will not stop working, but they voted to work remotely.

They will not go back to schools until they think it is safe and urge CPS to come up with health metrics for when a school should be closed, and to take the idea of synchronous teaching — instructing in-person and remote students simultaneously — off the table. As of Sunday afternoon, the district hadn’t budged on those two items, the sources said.