Chicago Teachers Union: City has stopped negotiating

CHICAGO — Talks over coronavirus safety protocols at public schools in Chicago have broken off after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district officials walked away from the bargaining table, the Chicago Teachers Union said Friday.

The announcement came hours after Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson issued a statement saying they had made their “last, best and final offer," strongly suggesting they were through negotiating with the union.

Lightfoot and Jackson went even further Friday evening, saying in an emailed letter to staff and families that pre-K and cluster teachers and staff without approved or pending accommodations “will be deemed absent without leave" if they fail to report to classrooms Monday.

They will lose access to online teaching systems, according to the letter. Lightfoot has previously warned that online access will be cut off if teachers don't report to classrooms.

“We have the power to make sure this virus does not further disrupt the growth and progress of all our students,” Lightfoot and Jackson said in the letter.

The union earlier said Lightfoot's offer was woefully inadequate.