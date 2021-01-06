Chicago Teachers Union proposes extended school year and optional reopening until teachers are vaccinated: ‘We are seeking to negotiate a settlement here’

The Chicago Teachers Union is proposing that Chicago Public Schools delay in-person learning until all employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and for the union and school district to develop a mutually agreed-upon schedule for an extended school year.
In the meantime, the union proposes, CPS could allow in-person learning by pairing staff who opt in voluntarily with students who want to return.
CPS officials have not responded to a Tribune inquiry about the proposal.
The union formalized its proposal on Tuesday, after district leaders indicated they’d forge ahead with plans to start bringing students back to schools next week despite a letter of opposition from a supermajority of city council members and a coordinated effort that saw absences from more than half of teachers called back to school Monday.
Union leaders have promised to support members who choose to teach remotely rather than report to schools because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19 safeguards. Though CPS approved remote-work accommodation requests for all 527 employees with an underlying medical condition, it denied more than 80% of requests that cited a household member’s medical condition and nearly 89% of requests citing child care challenges, according to data released last week.
Overall, 60% of staff members who did not have accommodations approved showed up Monday, including seven out of 10 paraprofessionals. About 5,800 staff members were expected to work in person this week, with the first students, including pre-kindergartners and some special education students, due to return for in-person classes Jan. 11.
Ongoing litigation that could affect the district’s ability to implement reopening plans without collective bargaining is on hold, with no court hearings scheduled until after the second wave of teachers is due back in schools Jan. 25 for elementary students who return Feb. 1.
Some union members have declared their readiness to join picket lines if leaders call for a strike authorization vote and it prevails, though the process means a strike couldn’t happen for a least a couple more weeks.
The House of Delegates was due to meet Wednesday afternoon and has the power to send such a vote to members, as delegates did before the 11-day strike in 2019, but the union and CPS have also been scheduling additional bargaining sessions through the weekend. If they don’t reach a deal, the House of Delegates could always call an emergency meeting to schedule a strike vote.
Though CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the union has not dropped its demand to use the COVID-19 positivity rate to guide reopening decisions rather than the doubling rate the district has adopted, he also expressed a desire to reach a compromise.
“Our union is trying hard to treat bargaining seriously right now,” Sharkey said Wednesday. “... We view this as a crisis for our members, and this new offer is a signal that we take the table seriously and we are seeking to negotiate a settlement here.”
Saying the district’s position that they don’t have a legal obligation to bargain with the union over reopening plans shows “arrogance,” Sharkey added that the district “has signaled again and again and again that they’re not going to entertain that, so this is us trying to be creative and to have proposals that will go around.”
A “delay, vaccinate and extend” approach would allow the district to provide more in-person instruction this school year, he said. But adding days to the calendar is not always easy, and it’s unclear if such an option would add a new break from remote learning to account for cutting into summer vacation.