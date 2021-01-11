Chicago to Evanston shooting rampage leaves at least 3 dead, 4 wounded before suspected gunman killed in shootout with police, officials say

After shooting the 15-year-old girl, police believe Nightengale returned to the scene in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street and fired shots at officers investigating the scene, Brown said. He did not hit any of the officers, and officers did not return fire.

Police in both Chicago and Evanston had not made clear a motive. Brown described a chaotic scene as police rushed to the scenes of the attacks.

“We are responding to the scene as these crimes are happening, getting information, and again, he’s going to the next while we are trying to keep up with what’s happened previously,’' Brown told reporters.

“By the time we put it all together, he’s here in Evanston. All we know at this point is that there’s a Red Toyota with license plate numbers, but again, we don’t have a crystal ball, we don’t know where that red Toyota is anywhere in the city,’' Brown said. “We have no idea that he’s coming to Evanston and nor do we have any motives for any of this at this point.”

The Evanston police shooting happened near Howard Street and Western Avenue early Saturday evening immediately after the gunman “accosted” a woman shopping in a CVS and shot a woman inside a nearby restaurant, according to Evanston police chief Demetrious Cook.