Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

CHICAGO — Chicago public health officials say cases of Legionnaires' disease have increased this month.
The Chicago Department of Public Health is tracking the cases and also advised local healthcare providers to consider it for patients with symptoms of respiratory disease.
Legionnaires' disease is caused by bacteria that live in fresh water. It is spread when someone breathes in water droplets containing bacteria and typically does not spread from person-to-person.
People who are older than 50, who smoke or have smoked and those with chronic lung disease or weak immune systems are at a higher risk of Legionnaires' disease.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. In Chicago, authorities have counted 49 cases of Legionnaires' disease in the first three weeks of July — three times more than the same period in 2020 and 2019.
Of those, 15 people were admitted to an intensive care unit and two died.
Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo as Games to begin
The department says Legionnaires' disease is seasonal, increasing from June to October each year. But building shutdowns and lower use of water systems can allow the bacteria to grow in water systems.
Closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed this year. But the department hasn't identified any common source of infections so far.
Commissioner Allison Arwady says the bacteria's growth and spread can be prevented by cleaning water systems, cooling towers, whirlpools and fountains.
Illinois extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants in the country illegally
Immigrants Health Insurance
Maria Elena Estamilla, 62, sheds tear while sharing her struggle of remaining without an insurance, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her house in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Most mornings, Estamilla wakes up with pelvic pain and dread that she faces the same fate as her mother and grandmother: fatal cervical cancer. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez, right, and her 84-year-old non-citizen mother, Francisca Perez, pose for a portrait in their house in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
SHAFKAT ANOWAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez, left, looks toward her 84-year-old, non-citizen mother, Francisca Perez, who colors a book, a part of her regular exercise to recover rheumatoid arthritis, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in their house in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
APTOPIX Immigrants Health Insurance
Maria Elena Estamilla, 62, left, and her daughter Esmeralda Triquiz pose for a photo in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Estamilla's last full medical exam was in 2015 and she sees no options for care as a Mexican immigrant without legal permission to live in the U.S. She's not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage.
SHAFKAT ANOWAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Immigrants Health Insurance
Francisca Perez, 84, rearranges puzzle pieces, a part of her regular exercise to recover from rheumatoid arthritis, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. She suffers from a heart condition and depression, among other ailments. Her daughter, Eugenia Rodriguez, hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez, right, maneuvers the wheelchair with her 84-year-old mother, Francisca Perez, who suffers from a heart condition, rheumatoid arthritis and depression, among other ailments, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in their house in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
APTOPIX Immigrants Health Insurance
Francisca Perez, 84, sits on a wheelchair in her house in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She suffers from a heart condition, rheumatoid arthritis and depression, among other ailments. Her daughter, Eugenia Rodriguez, hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez shares a moment with her youngest son, Aaron, 6, while reading a children's book Friday, July 2, 2021, in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez, left, plays ball with her youngest son, Aaron, 6, in the backyard of her house Friday, July 2, 2021, in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Francisca Perez, 84, sits by the dining table on a wheelchair in her house in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She suffers from a heart condition, rheumatoid arthritis and depression, among other ailments. Her daughter, Eugenia Rodriguez, hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez walks in Chicago's La Villita Park, Thursday, July 1, 2021. She is required to get out for a walk or a run every morning to keep her varicose veins active and hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. Rodriguez used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother in their Chicago home. Since getting insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has proper medications. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Members of Health Illinois coalition celebrate the extension of state health insurance coverage to older immigrants, ages 55 and over, living in the country illegally, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. The state was the first nationwide to offer a Medicaid-like program for immigrant seniors last year and used this year's budget to expand the program. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez holds the hand of her youngest son, Aaron, 6, while reading from the Bible in her house, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Immigrants Health Insurance
Eugenia Rodriguez enters her house after playing ball with her son Friday, July 2, 2021, in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Rodriguez hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. She used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother. Since getting health insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has all the medications she needs. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!