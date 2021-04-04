 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago Transit Authority tests electric buses
0 comments
topical

Chicago Transit Authority tests electric buses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority is testing more electric buses on the city's streets.

CTA officials say six prototype buses will be used for passengers on the 66 Chicago route that runs east and west. Based on the buses' performance on the road, CTA officials plan to OK the manufacture of 17 more vehicles.

Illinois school librarian turns page adapting to pandemic

Charging stations were installed at both ends of the #66 Chicago route to let drivers re-charge and get back on the street.

"Once these prototype vehicles pass the testing phase and we purchase additional electric buses, CTA will be one step closer to its goal of having a 100% electric fleet by the year 2040," CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said.

CDC Updates Guidance for Americans, Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Friday, giving the green light for those who are fully vaccinated to travel. We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives. Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Washington Post'. Health experts reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated as concerns that the U.S. may be facing a fourth surge of the pandemic have emerged. Please wait until you're fully vaccinated before you're traveling, before you're engaging in high-risk activities, Dr. Leana Wen, Medical Analyst, via CNN. Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in, saying that he felt COVID fatigue himself, but that precautions are still currently necessary. I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Expert, via CNN. The warnings come as several states have begun to loosen restrictions as more people get vaccinated. Variants of the coronavirus that have emerged worldwide have now been detected in various places throughout the U.S

The agency said each electric bus manufactured by Proterra costs about $900,000 under the CTA's contract for a total of 23 buses. According to the CTA, the buses can run between 75 and 120 miles on a charge.

CTA first tested two electric buses in Chicago in 2014 and decided to purchase more when the vehicles performed well on the street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marc Tiritilli talks about politics and teaching

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News