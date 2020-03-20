Chicago Tribune: Pritzker to issue ‘shelter in place’ order to start Saturday, sources say

Oak Park near Chicago also issued a “shelter-in-place” order as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, after two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. Residents have been ordered to stay in their homes except for “essential” travel as outlined by village ordinance. They can go to work, for example, if their businesses remain open, especially if they have essential jobs such as first responders, sanitation workers or health-care providers.

Pritzker laid down the groundwork for a potential order Thursday, telling parents to prepare for the statewide school closure to extend past March 30. Though the governor acknowledged he has discussed imposing more stringent rules on the general public, he said that no matter what he decides, interstate highways, gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies would remain open.

“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas and medicine," the governor said Thursday. "Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around, as long as you do not hoard.”