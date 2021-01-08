Chicago using COVID-19 tests that FDA warns may give false negatives

Chicago’s public COVID-19 testing sites for months have been using test kits that the Food and Drug Administration warned this week should not be used on people who don’t experience symptoms.

The Curative tests have been used since last spring at city testing sites, where Chicagoans who aren’t showing coronavirus symptoms can get tested.

On Monday, the FDA issued a directive “alerting patients and health care providers of the risk of false results, particularly false negative results, with the Curative SARS-CoV-2 test.”

“Risks to a patient of a false negative result include: delayed or lack of supportive treatment, lack of monitoring of infected individuals and their household or other close contacts for symptoms resulting in increased risk of spread of COVID-19 within the community, or other unintended adverse events,” the FDA directive reads in part.

The city has partnered with Curative since the spring to run testing sites around Chicago, with no requirement that people who come in for the tests be showing symptoms. People who are about to travel, who worry that they’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 or who are planning to see at-risk family members often will get tested even if they aren’t showing symptoms.