Chicago Walgreens stores aren’t consistently giving COVID-19 vaccines to people with health conditions. Why?

He found another appointment online at a CVS store in Kankakee for this week, but he’s been searching for something closer in hopes of being able to cancel that CVS appointment.

Some say even calling Walgreens stores ahead of appointments, to make sure they really are vaccinating people with health conditions, doesn’t always provide clarity.

Carly Anger, 40, of the Loop, spent about 10 hours visiting pharmacies’ websites and typing in ZIP codes looking for appointments, before finally securing one at a Walgreens in the South Loop.

But Anger, who has moderate asthma and several autoimmune disorders, had seen people in the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters warning that some stores were turning people away. So she called the South Loop Walgreens, after making her appointment, just to double check.

The person she spoke with told her the store was not vaccinating people with health conditions, despite the fact that she had just made an appointment there online by indicating she had a health condition.

She agonized about what to do. She didn’t want to take the spot if it wasn’t meant for someone like her. But she hadn’t lied to get the appointment, and she knew she qualified for the vaccine under state guidelines.