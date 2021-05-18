Chicago's new mask rules offer more freedom, but certain businesses urged to keep requirements

Chicago will follow the state of Illinois in allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings — but some businesses will be strongly advised to keep a requirement in place, public health officials announced a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosened his mask mandate to match the latest federal guidance.

Under Tuesday’s update to the city’s mask guidance, those who are two weeks after their final vaccination dose can take off the mask except in hospitals, public transportation, jails and schools, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a news conference. She cited strong evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness before adding the caveat that many businesses do not have the ability or “desire” to regulate who is vaccinated and who isn’t.

Because of that logistical challenge and the fact that only 38% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, those settings will be subject to an optional advisory to continue their masking policy until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the city, Arwady said. To avoid confusion, she said, all businesses are asked to post a sign informing customers what their mask policy will be “so the public can choose whether to enter.”