Chicago's new mask rules offer more freedom, but certain businesses urged to keep requirements

Chicago will follow the state of Illinois in allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings — but some businesses will be strongly advised to keep a requirement in place, public health officials announced a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosened his mask mandate to match the latest federal guidance.
Under Tuesday’s update to the city’s mask guidance, those who are two weeks after their final vaccination dose can take off the mask except in hospitals, public transportation, jails and schools, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a news conference. She cited strong evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness before adding the caveat that many businesses do not have the ability or “desire” to regulate who is vaccinated and who isn’t.
Because of that logistical challenge and the fact that only 38% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, those settings will be subject to an optional advisory to continue their masking policy until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the city, Arwady said. To avoid confusion, she said, all businesses are asked to post a sign informing customers what their mask policy will be “so the public can choose whether to enter.”
“We continue to strongly advise, though not require, masking policies for all indoor settings in Chicago until COVID capacity restrictions are lifted,” Arwady said. “This advisory applies to any setting that does not have the capacity to check vaccination status and/or where employees, clients or attendees are not all known to be vaccinated.”
The update overall aligns with Pritzker’s Monday executive order that outlined the same exceptions to when fully vaccinated people still have to keep their mask on. But the city’s additional recommendation for businesses illustrates how some store, restaurant and bar owners are struggling to balance keeping customers happy and safe as it remains unclear what each person’s vaccination status is following the new rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she thinks “some clarification is needed” from the CDC, adding that she plans to continue wearing a mask indoors and in some outdoor situations in which she is uncertain whether folks around her have been vaccinated.
“It’s great to say you don’t need to wear masks if you’re fully vaccinated, but that raises a whole set of questions that I think, perhaps, they didn’t clearly anticipate,” Lightfoot said. “So I think some clarification is needed and I expect that to be coming soon.”
The CDC released the new, unexpected guidelines last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people can safely resume most of their pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask. A day later, Chicago instated new rules for restaurants and bars that expanded vaccine exemptions for capacity limits and included additional perks for late-night venues, which would escape the 1 a.m. curfew if they only allowed vaccinated people inside. Businesses must check their patrons’ vaccination status to qualify.
But the city acknowledged in an FAQ on those exemptions that “at this point, there is no uniform proof of vaccine,” and Arwady said Tuesday that she understands some businesses cannot handle carding each customer, so their employees may be nervous watching unmasked customers walk in.
Ultimately, she said, the solution is getting more people vaccinated.
“We now have a tool that is more effective than a mask, than distancing, than hand-washing and that is choosing to get your vaccine,” Arwady said. “It’s by far the most important thing you can do for your family, your community and the city to get us past COVID.”