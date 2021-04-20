Child shot on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive transferred out of ICU

A 22-month-old boy who was shot on Lake Shore Drive earlier this month has been transferred out of the intensive care unit at Lurie Children’s Hospital and “is breathing on his own with support,” according to the hospital.

“After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support,” according to a statement from Lurie’s Dr. Marcelo Malakooti. “He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery.

“We are thrilled to report this very good outcome after such a serious head injury,” Malakooti said in the statement. “He continues on a very positive trajectory, and I expect him to have a great road ahead.”

Kayden was with his grandmother and her boyfriend, Jushawn Brown, 43, about 11 a.m. April 6 when a speeding SUV almost hit them on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field.

Brown pulled over toward a wall and started yelling at the SUV, and soon he was in an argument with the other driver, Cook County prosecutors said during Brown’s hearing April 8 on a gun possession charge.