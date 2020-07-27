Chinese infants born to Illinois surrogates are stranded in the U.S. without their parents

California is the most popular destination for surrogacy, due in part to its proximity to China, but some parents find services in other surrogacy-friendly states, including Illinois. Having a baby via international surrogacy costs about $100,000 to $200,000, according to Zara Griswold, co-founder of the Shining Light Baby surrogacy agency in Schaumburg.

In the past, parents have come to the U.S. for medical screenings and to provide sperm, eggs or both for in vitro fertilization, in which a fertilized egg is implanted in the surrogate's womb. With COVID, some clinics now allow frozen sperm to be shipped, but egg retrieval is still done in person.

When Vicky Li left her job at a Chicago surrogacy agency in February, her Chinese clients were concerned. They'd grown close to Li, the one person at the agency who spoke their language fluently.

Li, 48, of North Aurora told them not to worry: "I'm still here if you ever need me."

That commitment was tested when Zane and Ryder's parents realized that they might not be able to attend their babies' births and bring them home immediately, due to COVID-19 travel issues. The parents asked that they only use parts of their sons' names to preserve their privacy. Zane and Ryder are the boys' real English names, but they also have Chinese names.