City of Springfield selling 175 vacant lots, minimum bids start at $500

See a vacant lot? More than likely, it's either owned by Springfield or Sangamon County.

The former once again began selling their lots — 175 in total — and adjacent property owners are given preference in the application process so they can expand their property lines, start a garden or just help ensure the lot gets taken care of.

The expansive list of lots was posted June 26 for the start of what the city calls a two-year "request for proposal" or RFP. Bids will be collected and applicants will be graded on a 100-point scale before the lot is eventually sold, said Springfield purchasing agent Amanda Long.

"The goal is to encourage development and rehabilitation of vacant lots and empower residents to invest in their neighborhoods," Long said. She added it's extremely beneficial for the city to get these lots back in the tax base.

Many of the lots had houses or other structures that had to be demolished. Blight and abandoned properties are present in many neighborhoods in Springfield, and Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city is revaluating whether its more beneficial for those properties to be rehabilitated rather than demolished.

"We'll continue to tear down the worst-of-the-worst," Langfelder said, "but if there's some that can be saved, we need to move in that direction.

For demolished properties, however, the end result a majority of the time is a vacant lot like the ones the city is trying to sell now. Long said she's for the city pausing acquiring any additional potential-vacant lots since the current list is already so expansive.

"It comes to a cost to the city, obviously, to have to maintain lots," Long said.

Any money made from sold lots goes directly back to the city's general fund, which essentially recoups any costs associated with purchasing and maintaining the lots in the first place, Long said.

Long estimated that more than 90% of those who buy vacant lots are adjacent property owners. The application includes a portion for the bidder to explain their intent, and many list the various yard projects they would do if awarded the lot, Long said.

Langfelder said lots that had now-demolished dilapidated structures were acquired based on which properties exhibited the most need for demolition. Long said the properties are all over the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0