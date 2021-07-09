City’s inspector general finds Chicago Police Department struggles to keep Black candidates in hiring process

The findings from the office of city Inspector General Joseph Ferguson are only based, however, on city police hiring data from 2016 to 2018. But the disclosure comes at a time when the Police Department is under increased pressure to diversify its 12,000-strong force while under a federally mandated consent decree to improve the city’s policing practices.

Ferguson’s report shows that at the beginning of the initial application process during the review period, 37% of CPD applicants were Black in a city where 30% of the population is Black American. But by the end of the process, only 18% of all candidates who ultimately were invited to the police academy were Black, the report states.

As for Latino candidates, they made up 42% of those invited to the academy in a city that is 29% Latino, according to the report, and 34% of final academy invitees were white.

Ferguson’s office said it has encouraged the department to review the hiring stages that have contributed to the disproportionate attrition of Black and female candidates. And the office wants the department to determine whether the standards at each hiring stage “validly select for job-relevant skills and abilities,” according to the report.

“CPD’s hiring process itself serves to decrease representation of certain demographic groups from its initial applicant pool,” Deborah Witzburg, deputy inspector general of public safety for Ferguson’s office, told the Tribune in an interview Thursday. “There is disproportionate attrition of certain demographic groups over the course of CPD’s lengthy and complicated hiring process.”

The data focused on attrition rates for the different stages of that process, which takes a year and a half to the point of entrance into the police academy. Some of the stages include a written test, two “power” or physical fitness tests, a drug test, a background investigation and a psychological exam. Most applicants wash out during the written test, first physical fitness test and background investigation, the report found.

For the written test, Black male and female applicants had the highest attrition percentages at 62% and 66%, respectively, the report states. For white male applicants taking the test, the attrition was 47% and for white females it was 46%, according to the report.

As for the first physical fitness test, the attrition rate was the highest for Black female applicants at 75%, and for Black male candidates it was 59%. Sixty-seven percent of Latino female candidates did not make it past that stage and neither did 58% of Latino male candidates. For white female candidates, 60% didn’t make it past the fitness test, nor did 57% of white male applicants.

Sixty-three percent of Black male applicants didn’t make it past the background investigation stage, and neither did 56% of Black female candidates. The attrition rate for Latino male and female candidates was 57% and 50%, respectively, for this stage. And for white male candidates during this stage, the attrition rate was 48% while it was 43% for white female applicants.

Ferguson’s office has recommended that CPD clarify its stated goal of looking for candidates “that reflect our communities’ broad cross-sections” by specifying the bench marks for diversity in its hiring.

The Police Department responded by saying its officials, as well as other city officials, are working with a consultant for the consent decree to address this recommendation from Ferguson’s office. But the consultant won’t fully begin that effort until next year when budgeted funds will be available.

According to data from Ferguson’s office, the Police Department currently has 12,255 sworn officers, of whom 5,760, or 47%, are white; 3,512, or 28.7%, are Latino; 2,481, or 20.2%, are Black; 409, or 3.3%, are Asian; 29 are American Indian or Alaska Native; 25 are two or more races; and 19 are Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander. There’s no reported data on the remaining 20.

On Tuesday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters the department has been challenged with retention overall, and he’s looking to boost the frequency of in-person testing as well as setting up new online testing.

The time frame of Ferguson’s report released Thursday covers a period when many critics of the Police Department were questioning its standing in Black neighborhoods following the late 2015 release of video showing a white Chicago police officer fatally shooting Black teen Laquan McDonald. The controversial shooting spurred the consent decree.

The historically tense relationship between police and Black city neighborhoods was exacerbated last year with the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. While Ferguson’s office didn’t look at data beyond 2018 for its report on Chicago police hiring, Witzburg said it’s still relevant to how the Police Department should think of ways to better diversify its academy classes.

“What I think is important in my mind from what we see here is that it directs our attention to see which stages of the process we could direct attention and improvement and have the most impact on improving outcomes,” Witzburg said.

Members of the Black Public Safety Alliance, a group formed by Black members of the department as a way to support one another and advocate on policing issues, said they were surprised to learn the number of Black applicants was as high as it was.

In a statement, the group noted that while it had been focusing much of its attention on increasing the pool of Black applicants, the report points to other issues.

“We are grateful for the IG taking the time to conduct this evaluation. This information goes against everything so many of us thought we understood about diversity and inclusion problems in policing,” a written statement from the group said. “Contrary to popular belief, Black people want to be police officers in their communities. More so than any other race in this City.”

The organization also said it would be working to eliminate what many of them knew existed: the “systemically-biased processes built into disqualifiers like background checks and credit (checks) that stack the deck against Black candidates.”

It’s critical, the group said, as a majority of Black officers in the department is believed to be nearing retirement age.