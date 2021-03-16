Clean Energy Jobs Act advances to Illinois House floor

“This is a reasonable way to ask the polluters to pay, not the ratepayers, and by shifting the burden from the ratepayers, to the generators that actually emit carbon pollution into the air,” Williams said.

Jim Lawson, vice president of regulatory policy and energy supply for Ameren Illinois, said he is concerned about the impact of the bill on downstate rates, noting that losing every fossil fuel plant in Illinois would further reduce baseload energy production, or the amount of power that can be supplied to the grid at any given time.

“While this may not be a concern in the northeastern Illinois area, it would lead to downstate being very short of meeting capacity obligations and cause the price of energy to skyrocket,” Lawson said.

Based on an analysis done by Ameren Illinois, Lawson said CEJA would add $19.2 billion to downstate customer bills over the next 30 years.

“This is on top of what our customers are already paying into the current policy,” Lawson said. “It will cost the average downstate family $24 more on their monthly energy bills.”

Williams said she is willing to continue discussions to address the opposition’s concerns, but still believes it is urgent to pass a comprehensive energy bill this session.