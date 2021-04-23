Clydesdale sale returns to Springfield State Fairgrounds; more shows on the way

Scott Dahl, director of the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the sale is expected to attract about 2,000 to 3,000 attendees, still a little lighter from previous years because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and travel.

Dahl said other shows at the fairgrounds are on the horizon, including the Palomino World Championships July 6-16 and in 2022 and 2023, the National Appaloosa Show in 2022 and the American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show in 2023.

Springfield is also in the running for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association national auto show, "a Bloomington Gold" type show as far as scope, Dahl said.

Most of those scheduled shows, Dahl added, were born out of an intentional partnership and collaboration between the SCVB and fairgrounds sales teams.

Some them, like the Clydesdales sale, had a history in Springfield, but had left for other cities. In more recent years, that show has been in Decatur, Lake St. Louis, Missouri and Shipshewana, Indiana, but sales teams in Springfield were able to "prospect" shows, that is, roll out out the welcome mat, for a return, Dahl said.