Coates: Pantagraph newsroom welcomes new staff members

You may be seeing some new bylines gracing The Pantagraph and pantagraph.com.
I wanted to spend a few minutes introducing them and make sure you know how to get in touch.
Send them your story ideas!
Timothy Eggert is covering Bloomington government. He previously was a reporter at Sauk Valley Media after getting a master's degree in the public affairs reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield. Contact him at teggert@pantagraph.com and @TimothyMEggert on Twitter.
Kade Heather is covering courts and other news. He's an Illinois State University journalism program graduate, was sports editor for The Vidette and also is a product of the public affairs reporting program in Springfield. Contact him at kheather@pantagraph.com and on Twitter at @KadeHeather.
Lyndsay Jones is reporting on health care and the ongoing COVID pandemic, as well as government. An Indiana University graduate, she was a reporter for The News-Gazette in Champaign and WCIA-TV in Champaign. Contact her at ljones@pantagraph.com and @__lyndsayjones on Twitter.
Brenden Moore is our new state government reporter based in Springfield. He covered state issues for The State Journal-Register after getting his master's degree through the UIS public affairs reporting program. He's at brenden.moore@lee.net and @brendenmoore13 on Twitter.
I also want to introduce Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, our new assistant editor. Robyn comes to us from The Register-Mail in Galesburg, where she was features editor. She also was features editor at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau. Contact her at rskaggs@pantagraph.com.
Former local news editor Allison Petty has been named Midwest regional digital editor for Lee Enterprises, working with properties in Illinois, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana. She remains in Central Illinois and works closely with The Pantagraph newsroom.
We've been spending the past few weeks getting everyone up to speed, all while juggling remote work and the challenges that brings.
I'm excited about putting our energy at our core mission: Creating important, memorable journalism that tells the story of the region.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Contact him at ccoates@pantagraph.com or @ByChrisCoates on Twitter.