Coates: Pantagraph newsroom welcomes new staff members

Brenden Moore is our new state government reporter based in Springfield. He covered state issues for The State Journal-Register after getting his master's degree through the UIS public affairs reporting program. He's at brenden.moore@lee.net and @brendenmoore13 on Twitter.

I also want to introduce Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, our new assistant editor. Robyn comes to us from The Register-Mail in Galesburg, where she was features editor. She also was features editor at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau. Contact her at rskaggs@pantagraph.com.

Former local news editor Allison Petty has been named Midwest regional digital editor for Lee Enterprises, working with properties in Illinois, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana. She remains in Central Illinois and works closely with The Pantagraph newsroom.

We've been spending the past few weeks getting everyone up to speed, all while juggling remote work and the challenges that brings.

I'm excited about putting our energy at our core mission: Creating important, memorable journalism that tells the story of the region.