Column: She lost her wedding ring nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. On Valentine’s Day, thanks to some history buffs, her husband will slip it back on her finger.

Karen Autenrieth vividly remembers the day she lost her wedding ring.

“It was very cold and the snow plows had plowed the snow up onto the curbs,” she said. “I had parked my car in front of my grandmother’s house and I was climbing over mounds of snow, helping each kid get into the car. My hands were cold — I didn’t have mittens on — and my ring just flew into the snow.”

She dug around for a bit — her three kids, ages 2, 3 and 4, waiting in the car — but to no avail. She went back after the snow melted and searched some more, but no luck.

That was 1973. Her grandmother lived near 117th Street and Artesian Avenue.

Now, 48 years and the invention of Facebook later, the ring and Autenrieth have been reunited, thanks to a combination of serendipity and two local historians with a flair for solving mysteries.

She and her husband, Robert, plan to slip it back onto her finger on Valentine’s Day.

The ring’s journey back to the Autenrieths began, funnily enough, with another lost wedding ring.