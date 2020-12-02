ComEd defendants plead not guilty in bribery case

“For the good of the state and the good of the people of Illinois, and also for the good of the House chamber, I am asking for Speaker Madigan’s resignation today,” Durkin said.

The ComEd emails, however, also show that company officials worked to hire people for its lobbying team who were close to Republican leaders, including Durkin.

One email, dated Sept. 16, 2013, to McClain from Scott Reimers, a lobbyist for the Illinois State Medical Society, urges McClain to consider a woman who had been working in Durkin’s office.

“I believe that Jim Durkin is moving forward with someone else as his spokesperson so she is currently looking at other opportunities,” Reimers stated in the email. “Even though Durkin is moving on with someone else, she has a strong relationships (sic) with our members.”

On Wednesday, Durkin insisted that he was not involved in recommending anyone for a job at ComEd.

“I did not have any involvement or make any phone calls on behalf of anyone for employment, (nor) did ComEd seek to curry favor with me with any type of contract for anyone,” Durkin said.