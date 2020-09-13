Comparing COVID-19 with previous national crises such as Vietnam War, Spanish flu: Historians weigh in on the similarities and differences

“We have the attitude, ‘What’s next?'” he said.

“Instead of saying everything’s going to settle down and be good and quiet and back to normal, we say, ‘What’s next?' because there’s a feeling that something new and horrible -- that might even be worse than what we’ve seen -- may be coming down the road.”

At the other end of the spectrum is DePaul University history professor Tom Mockaitis, who says COVID-19 has not risen to the level of a top-tier national crisis.

“It’s nowhere near as bad," Mockaitis said. “It doesn’t even come close, so far, to the pandemic of 1918-1919. It’s not even within waving distance of World War II.”

About 190,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., compared with 405,000 American service members who died in World War II and 675,000 Americans who died in the Spanish flu epidemic -- 195,000 in October 1918 alone.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, up to 25% of Americans were out of work, and at first there was no unemployment insurance.

Unemployment spiked to 15% in April of this year, a level not seen since the Great Depression. In August it was at 8%, comparable to rates seen after the financial crisis of 2008.