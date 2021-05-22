Comprehensive sex education bill passes Illinois Senate, will be considered by House

"No one has the right to define what a family should consist of," she said. Turner couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.

Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, said she is a former preacher and is aware sex education curriculums may not reflect what is taught in church. But she said she sees value in the statewide standards and more knowledge for students, especially since parents can opt their children out.

"Children are being molested every day and don't even know what's going on," she said.

Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, said opponents of the bill are "very uncomfortable with teaching sex education at all."

The bill would require all Illinois public and charter schools teach comprehensive personal health and safety education in kindergarten through fifth grade and comprehensive sexual health education in grades six through 12 that is age appropriate, medically accurate, culturally appropriate and takes into account "marginalized communities."

Thomas Bertrand, executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards, said his organization opposed an earlier version of the bill because that version wouldn't have allowed districts to opt out of teaching personal health and sex education.