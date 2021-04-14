Convicted murderer Drew Peterson’s oldest son faces pot-growing charges in DuPage County

Eric Peterson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday. Authorities confirmed he is Drew Peterson’s son, as did a search of public records. Eric Peterson does not have a criminal record, according to a search of court records throughout Chicago and the collar counties.

His father, Drew Peterson, 67, is being held in a state prison outside of Illinois. Citing unspecified security and safety reasons, state prison officials have refused to publicly disclose his exact location in recent years. His last known assignment was a maximum-security federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In 2012, a Will County jury convicted Drew Peterson of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Her 2004 death came amid a hostile divorce battle over his police pension. Authorities also have named Drew Peterson as the sole suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, whose case led to the re-examination of what happened to Savio. Her bathtub drowning death had been classified an accident until reinvestigated.

Drew Peterson also was convicted of trying to arrange a hit on Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow while imprisoned. Peterson, not eligible for parole until 2081, is not expected to be a free man again.