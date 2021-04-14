Convicted murderer Drew Peterson’s oldest son faces pot-growing charges in DuPage County

The oldest son of ex-Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson, imprisoned for killing his third wife, is facing felony drug charges after authorities accused him of operating an illegal marijuana-growing operation out of his home near upscale Burr Ridge.
Eric D. Peterson, 42, turned himself in late Monday on an arrest warrant and was released shortly later after posting the required $5,000 bail, according to a DuPage County sheriff’s office news release. He is due in court May 17.
Authorities said they recovered about 40 marijuana plants, two handguns and ammunition after searching Peterson’s home in the 10S200 block of Skyline Drive at about 6 a.m. Friday. Deputies obtained the search warrant after receiving a tip from drug enforcement officials of suspected illegal activity inside the home, the news release said.
Peterson is charged with two felony counts of the possession and the manufacture or delivery of cannabis. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and one misdemeanor count of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card.
Authorities said medical marijuana patients in Illinois may legally grow up to five plants, 5 inches or shorter, at a time.
“While possession and use of cannabis is legal in Illinois, it is still illegal to grow and possess in the amounts alleged in this case,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.
Eric Peterson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday. Authorities confirmed he is Drew Peterson’s son, as did a search of public records. Eric Peterson does not have a criminal record, according to a search of court records throughout Chicago and the collar counties.
His father, Drew Peterson, 67, is being held in a state prison outside of Illinois. Citing unspecified security and safety reasons, state prison officials have refused to publicly disclose his exact location in recent years. His last known assignment was a maximum-security federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
In 2012, a Will County jury convicted Drew Peterson of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Her 2004 death came amid a hostile divorce battle over his police pension. Authorities also have named Drew Peterson as the sole suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, whose case led to the re-examination of what happened to Savio. Her bathtub drowning death had been classified an accident until reinvestigated.
Drew Peterson also was convicted of trying to arrange a hit on Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow while imprisoned. Peterson, not eligible for parole until 2081, is not expected to be a free man again.
He has six children and was married four times. Eric Peterson, the oldest, and his brother Stephen are from their father’s first marriage. Stephen Peterson, a former Oak Brook police officer, stepped in to raise his younger siblings after his father’s incarceration.
While Stephen Peterson has spoken publicly, telling the Tribune in 2017 that he believes his father “probably” killed Savio, as well as Stacy Peterson, his older brother has kept a lower profile.
But Eric Peterson did testify during a 2010 pretrial court hearing in which he described seeing his father once drag Savio into their home by her hair and arm in 1993. Under oath, he twice answered “no” when asked if he loved his father and if he considered him a good dad, the Tribune has reported.
Stacy Peterson still has not been found. No one has been charged in connection with her disappearance.