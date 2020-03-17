Cook County officials ponder inmate release to ease coronavirus concerns at jail; advocates demand state consider taking action

As alarm over the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, corrections and law enforcement officials are grappling with the daunting prospect of having to manage an outbreak inside the walls of Illinois’ jails and prisons.
Neither the state nor Cook County officials had reported a case of COVID-19 by Monday. But the rapidly developing nature of the situation was forcing agencies to react daily -- if not hourly -- to try to find ways to balance the rights and safety of thousands of inmates and also prevent a rapid spread should someone in their custody test positive.
“People at the jail are in a confined area,” Sheriff Tom Dartsaid in a Tribune interview. “If we get one infection, we’ve got a huge problem.”
Meanwhile, there were increased calls statewide for officials to start considering so-called compassionate releases as a way to ease the pressure and burden on the facilities, not to mention protect staff and inmates.
In Cook County, those discussions were already underway. Officials were considering a program of early releases for detainees who have exceptional health care needs, for example, so long as they don’t pose a threat or flight risk.
Dart’s office on Monday announced it had independently secured the first of those early jail exits.
Those released included a pregnant woman, the office said. The ongoing discussions included Dart, the Cook County public defender’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. The releases announced Monday were independent of those talks.
“The office has already secured the release of several detainees deemed to be highly vulnerable to COVID-19, including a pregnant detainee and another detainee who was hospitalized for treatment not related to the virus,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Additionally, staff are reaching out to other jurisdictions regarding detainees who are in custody due to outstanding warrants on low-level offenses. Sheriff’s staff are asking those jurisdictions to either quash those warrants or geographically limit them so that those detainees can be released from Cook County Jail.”
Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said the conversations covered the safety of “everybody who is in the building” and that officials were evaluating releases for detainees who do not pose a threat to the community.
The development was welcomed by advocates who specifically monitor the jail, who late Friday released an action plan urging all Cook County officials to consider far more wide-ranging steps, including the immediate release of anyone incarcerated in Cook County Jail on an unaffordable money bond, limiting the admission of new people to the jail on money bonds and the immediate release of individuals over the age of 50 or who with compromised immune systems.
“Any developments that get people out are positive but we need much more dramatic changes,” said Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund.
Calls for compassionate release
Meanwhile, Illinois prison reform advocates and attorneys were watching the unfolding situation with concern, particularly given documented health care failings in the state prison system.
The Illinois prison system is under a federal consent decree to make massive changes to its health care delivery for inmates.
“This is the crisis point of a problem that has been boiling over for decades,” said state prison advocate Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project.
The concerns led advocates to apply pressure on state officials for compassionate releases.
A letter sent Thursday to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office by dozens of advocates and attorneys asked that he “consider immediately ordering a review of all people in Illinois prisons and jails who are elderly or infirm, with an eye toward providing medical furloughs or compassionate release to as many of them as possible.”
“I think there is no question that should the virus make its way into the prison system we are looking at a disaster," said attorney Alan Mills, executive director at the Uptown People’s Law Center, who represents inmates covered by the federal consent decree. “All of the sorts of things that are being said as to what you should do to slow the spread -- wash hands and keep social distances -- those things are impossible in prisons. And should it spread, the health care system is already stretched too thin. We just don’t have enough staff."
Both state and county officials have promised precautionary measures, including strict screenings and more hygiene products and sanitation, to reduce exposure and protect staff and inmates.
And by Saturday, both the Illinois Department of Corrections and Dart had canceled family visits. Screenings for staff and essential visitors also was in place, they said.
Dart said his jail staff had created a receiving area for new detainees, allowing for observation before they were mixed with the general population.
Dart said he could use the tougher screenings to try to stave off the virus, but said he would need help from others in the criminal justice system to keep the jail’s numbers low.
“For all intents and purposes I can do it as long as all the other players in the system are helping out to make sure the population doesn’t explode," Dart told the Tribune. "But if the system is allowed to collapse, the social distancing? Forget about it. … I am no longer able to stagger people as they are coming off the street.”
Monitoring the jail
The Cook County Jail, unlike prisons, is charged not only with managing a population of inmates whose cases are pending, but also the processing of new offenders daily.
“We just have to be very thoughtful,” Dart said. “This is not an NBA game. This is not a school. With me, I am getting people right off the street. They literally just left their community and they are now in my custody.”
The population as of Friday was 5,600, according to official counts.
On Friday, Dart announced that all arriving new detainees would be housed for about a week in a receiving area in the jail so they could be monitored before they are assigned a permanent spot with the rest of the population.
Dart said he had the space to hold these new arrivals in the special tiers before rotating them out. But he cautioned that maintaining the receiving area and providing some level of “social distancing” depends on his population not shifting dramatically.
Other changes Dart announced Friday include expanding his screening beyond inmates to include anyone who enters the facilities -- from visitors to vendors to volunteers.
The screening includes a temperature reading. Dart said allowing volunteers to have access as long as possible is important.
The state system
Meanwhile, the state’s prison system, which includes about 40,000 inmates, as well as staff and officers, last week released details about its plans to deal with the virus.
The plan outlined by IDOC officials canceled visits, except for attorneys, who would be screened. The policy called for “expanded opportunities for video visits and phone calls.”
And while the ban on visitation was tough, some advocates said they understood.
“It’s obviously really difficult for people who are incarcerated and their families when their visits are suspended,” said Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association, a prison watchdog group. “On the other hand, there is an understanding that exposure and containment is far more difficult when you have so many people coming in and out.”
Prison officials were also promising there would be hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap and routine cleaning and disinfecting, though the pledge was met with skepticism by advocates, who called for more details on the entire plan.
“I would say today was a big step in the right direction in terms of a little bit more direction,” said Vollen-Katz. “It would be helpful to have more specific information.”
But strong calls continued to roll in to Pritzker and other prison officials, as advocates called for the state to begin seriously looking at the immediate release of some inmates.
“What I think the single most important thing the state could do to save lives and decrease capacity on local medical centers would be to release elderly inmates who are either close to their out date or who are no threat to community settings,” said Jobi Cates, executive director of Restore Justice Foundation, a state prison advocacy group. “So they can control their own fate. They can isolate, they can take care of the ability to maintain distance. In the system they can’t.”