Cooling centers available in McLean County as temperatures increase

BLOOMINGTON — Cooling centers are available in McLean County as heat index values move past 100 degrees.

The region is under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

Cooling centers include:  

  • Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.
  • Connect Transit, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington
  • Denny's restaurants, 701 Eldorado St., Bloomington, and 1615 N. Main St., Normal
  • Family Community Resource Center, 501 W. Washington St., Bloomington
  • IHOP, 2109 E. Empire, Bloomington
  • Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and 300 Greenbriar, Normal
  • TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington
  • Salvation Army Safe Harbor, 208 N. Oak St., Bloomington
  • Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington
  • Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal
  • Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
  • Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Call (309) 888-5110 for additional locations. 

