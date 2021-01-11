Cops: Chicago shooter who killed 3 posted social media rants

Tommy Taylor remembered meeting Nightengale at a movies in the park event in Rogers Park, a Chicago neighborhood that borders Evanston. They hung out over the years.

"From all the years I knew him, he had always been a good guy and funny guy," Taylor said. “Something had to happen in order for him to break him like that.”

University of Chicago officials said Fan was working toward a doctorate in a joint program between the university's schools of business and economics, and that his family in China had been notified of his death.

“We know that this shocking incident brings grief to our entire community and concern for the wellbeing and safety of others,” the university said in a news release. "In the days ahead we will come together as a community to mourn, and to lift up fellow members of our community in this difficult and very sad time. Please join us in wishing consolation and healing for our student’s loved ones."'

Brown said the information he shared at the news conference was preliminary and could change. He said investigators had little information about Nightengale but plan to release more details as they get them.

“When you hear this whole story, it seems that you have a crystal ball of what he’s doing next, and we all know we don’t have a crystal ball where he goes next nor do we have this on any of our" police surveillance cameras, Brown said. “We are responding to the scene as these crimes are happening, getting information, and again, he’s going to the next while we are trying to keep up with what’s happened previously.”

