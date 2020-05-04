Coronavirus brought doctor visits by phone to Illinois. Is telemedicine here to stay?

"Probably a good half of (patients) need to come into the office, especially toward the latter half of the pregnancy," Schifano said. "We still need to take their blood pressure. We need to do ultrasounds and check the baby's heart counts, things that we can't do over the phone. But questions about a rash or dietary concerns, we can certainly do that over the phone."

In some cases, Schifano said, the telehealth option can lead people to seek help sooner rather than later, allowing doctors to determine if problems are serious enough to warrant in-person visits and, in some cases, keep them from getting worse.

Telehealth also has led to expanded hours at Heartland to accommodate people with inflexible work schedules. It's offering digital appointments from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

At appointment times, patients receive text messages on smartphones or emails on laptops. They click on links and, within seconds, they're connected to doctors.

"We have to remind people to be careful driving," Schifano said. "We've had several patients want to call and do it in their cars with a hands-free option. They can kill two birds with one stone. They're on their way to Walmart to pick up toilet paper, and they're taking care of their doctor's appointment."