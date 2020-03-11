Coronavirus concern forces lawmakers to cancel session next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 121,000 have been infected, and more than 4,300 have died.

The Legislature had no session days planned this week, giving members time to campaign before Tuesday's primary election, and planned to reconvene on Wednesday. Now, the next session day for House or Senate will be March 24.