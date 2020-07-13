Coronavirus concerns forces cancellation of Chicago Marathon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO— The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

As of Sunday, Chicago's health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Chicago's event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than one million spectators.

“The Chicago Marathon is our city’s beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.