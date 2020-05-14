Coronavirus confusion reigns in Wisconsin as some bars, restaurants and tourist attractions can reopen and others are shut down

“We’re so excited to see people and welcome them with traditional Wisconsin smiles,” Carstensen said. “I’m a hugger. I hug all my guests; that’s just how I am. (Not doing that) is going to be the biggest adjustment for me.”

Harbor Shores has installed devices in its ventilation system that are meant to kill viruses. It also is letting rooms sit idle for three days after a guest checks out before housekeepers clean them to minimize the chances of infection.

At the Oakfire restaurant, operations manager Paul Meckler said he was delaying opening until May 20 to make sure sufficient health and safety measures are in place. The staff is moving tables 6 feet apart, installing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the property and setting up the host stand outside to minimize a pileup of customers.

“I think it will be consistently busy,” he said. “I think you’ll have some folks who will want to stay home and some who are itching to get out.”

The Cornerstone Shop and Gallery reopened Wednesday after some modifications. Owner Karin Bennett said she closed one of the two entrances and stationed a greeter at the other to encourage social distancing and offer $1.50 face masks to customers, though she’s not requiring they wear one.