Coronavirus fallout: Film directors from Japan, Italy and France cancel March appearances in Chicago

“We look forward to welcoming director Kore-eda to Chicago at some point in the future to pay tribute to his career and to present a retrospective at that time,” Teng said.

The annual Chicago European Union Film Festival, continuing at the Gene Siskel Film Center through April 2, announced two in-person cancellations of its own Thursday. Italian director Mimmo Calopresti will no longer attend the March 29 screening of his film “Aspromonte: Land of the Forgotten.” Also on March 29, the French filmmaker Nadege Trebal’s EU fest title, “Twelve Thousand,” in which she also stars, will now make its Chicago premiere without the director in attendance.

“The virus scare dictated these cancellations, as concerns mounted in the last day or two,” said Marty Rubin, the Siskel Film Center’s associate director of programming. Travel plans involving visiting filmmakers from Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic, he said, remain uncertain. Otherwise, the festival schedule remains intact.

COVID-19 has spread to more than 80 countries, infected nearly 98,000 and killed over 3,300. Five cases have been detected in Illinois so far; 14 deaths have been reported in the United States.