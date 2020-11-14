Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 11,028 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 166 additional deaths reported Saturday

A day after the number of new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois topped 15,000 for the first time, setting a record for daily cases for the fourth day in a row, officials reported an additional 11,028 cases on Saturday.

Additionally, 166 more deaths were reported Saturday. That brings the statewide death toll to 10,670.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the IDPH director, noted during Friday’s COVID-19 state briefing that due to a data reporting issue there was a delay in deaths reported that day. According to a news release, 66 of the deaths “that occurred yesterday are being reported with today’s total.”

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.

