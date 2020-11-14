Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 11,028 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 166 additional deaths reported Saturday

A day after the number of new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois topped 15,000 for the first time, setting a record for daily cases for the fourth day in a row, officials reported an additional 11,028 cases on Saturday.
That brings the total number of known infections in Illinois to 562,985 since the start of the pandemic.
Additionally, 166 more deaths were reported Saturday. That brings the statewide death toll to 10,670.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the IDPH director, noted during Friday’s COVID-19 state briefing that due to a data reporting issue there was a delay in deaths reported that day. According to a news release, 66 of the deaths “that occurred yesterday are being reported with today’s total.”
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.
Support Local Journalism
The state also updated the data that it posts related to contact tracing, which involves reaching out to people diagnosed with COVID-19, urging them to isolate and asking them where they’ve been and whom they’ve seen during the two weeks prior to their positive test so those people can be asked to quarantine.
The data — covering the period from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7 — shows that the state is short of its goal of launching contact tracing for 90% of cases, although some regions came very close. Others appear nowhere near that target. For example, in Region 4 in Southern Illinois, tracers reached out to 89% of sick people, while in Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, the figure was 17%, according to the state.
One day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicago residents to stay home for the next month, suburban Cook County is doing the same.
The new advisory, similar to the city’s version, goes into effect on Monday and lasts for 30 days. Additionally, Lightfoot is imposing a 10-person limit on weddings, birthday parties, funerals and some social events in Chicago starting Monday.
Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Alashia Rush, Age Now: 15, Missing: 08/08/2020. Missing From GRANITE CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Granite City Police D…
Aamylah Manley, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/08/2020. Missing From DOWNERS GROVE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Downers Grove Poli…
Kash'mill Carter, Age Now: 7 Month(s), Missing: 04/22/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police D…
Latajia Jackson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/10/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Deontae Neealy, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…
Trinity Johnson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/27/2020. Missing From BRIDGEVIEW, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bridgeview Police De…
Anton Gann, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/30/2020. Missing From CENTRALIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centralia Police Departmen…
Calvinesha Hamilton, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…
Zion Spears, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/20/2020. Missing From RICHTON PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Richton Park Police De…
J'Shaun Pettway, Age Now: 15, Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CENTREVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police …
Sean McGrath, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/18/2020. Missing From MOMENCE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee County Sheriff's …
Cayden Fantz, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/26/2020. Missing From QUINCY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Adams County Sheriff's Offi…
Destinee Willis, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/04/2020. Missing From EWING, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Franklin County Sheriff's…
Deont'e Sexton, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/11/2020. Missing From GALESBURG, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Galesburg Police Depar…
Adrian Bustamente Vega, Age Now: 14, Missing: 11/16/2019. Missing From LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villag…
Isaac Coryn, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From MOLINE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rock Island Police Departmen…
Alina Holmes, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CALUMET CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Country Club Hills Po…
Dakayla Forrest, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Marshawn Shelby, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/14/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Tayshawn Wilson, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/17/2020. Missing From ROCKFORD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rockford Police Depart…
Stariona Harrison, Age Now: 5, Missing: 05/21/2018. Missing From PITTSFIELD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Pike County Sheriff…
Oliver Harrison, Age Now: 4, Missing: 05/21/2018. Missing From PITTSFIELD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Pike County Sheriff's…
Angel Alston, Age Now: 10 Month(s), Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police De…
Kristina Korte, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/11/2020. Missing From BOURBONNAIS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee Sheriff's D…
Keleigh Atkinson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 07/17/2020. Missing From HARRISBURG, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Harrisburg Police D…
Claudia Jackson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/02/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departme…
Mygee Bluford, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Ruth Lopez, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/26/2020. Missing From VILLA PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villa Park Police Departm…
Jordan Bishop, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/04/2020. Missing From O'FALLON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police Depar…
Janiyah Caine, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/11/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Tyra Stanton, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/27/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department …
Taliah Smith, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department …
Daquerus Blomgren, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/06/2020. Missing From BELVIDERE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Boone County Sherif…
Tyrese Hill, Age Now: 18, Missing: 09/24/2020. Missing From SAUK VILLAGE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Sauk Village Police De…
Estrella Heredia, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/01/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departm…
Constance White, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/03/2020. Missing From RIVERDALE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Riverdale Police Depa…
Avion Tapia, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/15/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police Department (Il…
Kennan Jackson, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/01/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…
Latonya Montgomery, Age Now: 13, Missing: 05/28/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depar…
Maria Rios, Age Now: 16, Missing: 06/13/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (I…
Ciaro Rios, Age Now: 7 Month(s), Missing: 06/13/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depar…
Stephanie Rodriguez, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/09/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…
Rianna Swartzendruber, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/28/2020. Missing From EVANSTON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Evanston Police …
Omarion Lemons, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/20/2020. Missing From URBANA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Urbana Police Department …
Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/08/2020. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Jefferson C…
Angela Minniefield, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/02/2020. Missing From LANSING, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Lansing Police Depar…
Veronica Mayo, Age Now: 19, Missing: 08/08/2020. Missing From BELLEVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Clair County She…
Rashaun Teague, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/03/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Frankfort Police Departm…
Derrick Jones, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/11/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.