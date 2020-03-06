Coronavirus leads Chicago-area Catholic churches to change Mass practices

As hospitals, schools and businesses prepare to deal with the spread of coronavirus, the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago released guidelines for parishioners concerned about the potential spread of the disease.
Effective immediately, all priests, deacons, altar servers and ministers in parishes in the archdiocese must wash their hands before the beginning of Mass. Those distributing Communion also are being told to use antibacterial solution before and after distributing Communion.
Additional guidelines for parishioners during Mass services include, according to a list distributed by some churches:
- Avoiding physical contact during the sign of peace.
- Given the direct contact with saliva, do not distribute Communion via the chalice.
- Do not hold hands during prayers such as the Lord’s Prayer.
- Refrain from using holy water fonts.
The archdiocese also emphasized that those who are sick or experiencing symptoms should not feel obligated to attend Mass.
The warnings come after a letter released by Bishop Richard Pates last week advised all parishes in the Diocese of Joliet to stop handshaking, embracing during the sign of peace and distribution of Communion in the chalice. Other diocese throughout the world also are limiting how Communion is distributed and taking other steps.
“At this time, because of unknown dimensions of this virus and its rapid spreading world-wide, prudence and prayer are called for,” the letter states.
The third and fourth cases of coronavirus in Illinois were reported Monday -- a husband and wife in their 70s both tested positive for coronavirus, but the results still needed to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another suspected case was reported Tuesday. That patient was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The hospital said it was waiting for lab test results to determine if the person has the virus.
The first two cases in Illinois have been confirmed by the CDC.