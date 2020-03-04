Coronavirus may cost local health agencies $20 million, Illinois official says

She added that such a response would also not be a “one-size-fits-all for the state.” She said school or work closures may be appropriate if one part of the state sees dozens or hundreds of cases.

State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, asked if people should stock up on emergency supplies like medications, food and water, in case they need to be quarantined.

“That’s a basic that we always recommend, coronavirus or not,” Ezike said.

Currently, the only way to test for the virus is for people to get tested at a hospital or clinic, which sends samples to a state lab.

Committee Chair Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, said this “convoluted” process may shut out people who cannot afford to go to the doctor.

“We are looking at the possibility of having some kind of drive-through testing where you don’t bring people into the hospital who are sick in the first place,” Ezike said.

She told reporters that she hopes commercially available tests will become available so hospitals and clinics can cut out the state lab and get results in an hour or two.