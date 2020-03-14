Coronavirus threat hovers over Illinois primary as suburban voters hold key in Democratic presidential race

Sanders did win in the suburbs in a few states: 32%-26% in California and 26%-17% in Colorado and he split Texas with Biden, with each getting 33%.

In addition, overall Democratic turnout in the primaries is up from 2016 levels and much of the increase is attributable to the suburbs.

“We know there’s an increase in (early vote) turnout, but it’s not clear where they’re landing,” said Kristina Zahorik, president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association and chair of the McHenry County Democrats.

“One day it seems with conversations with friends, ‘It’s Biden all the way,’ or the reverse and ‘It’s Bernie all the way.’ I’m not sure we know,” said Zahorik, who has not endorsed a presidential candidate.

Zahorik noted that in 2016 Clinton was a polarizing figure, either loved or hated by voters, and neither she nor Trump was an incumbent.

“There was a certain amount of animosity” toward Clinton, she said. Now, with Trump in office, “unlike the last go-round, there are people willing to band together” against the president — a factor that could be helping Biden with suburban voters, she said.