Coronavirus: When the state shifted to e-learning, this rural school superintendent shifted to the copy machine

We had no intention of providing them with what they perceived to be homework for the next week.

“When we realized school would be closed, our teachers sprung into action. The eight copy machines and three Risograph machines ran nonstop. We attempted to provide students with a staggered amount of work, between five to seven days’ worth. We wanted to provide them with enrichment activities. We had no intention of providing them with what they perceived to be homework for the next week. The key was to keep the students’ interest up and the stress level of our parents down.

For our school district to convert [to online learning], we would be unduly burdening children and families.