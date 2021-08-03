Coroner: 10-year-old Springfield boy died following an ATV accident Monday near Petersburg

A 10-year-old Springfield boy is dead following an all-terrain vehicle accident in Menard County Monday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced Tuesday that an unidentified Springfield child was pronounced dead Monday night after he was injured less than an hour earlier in an ATV accident near Petersburg.

Menard County Sheriff's Office chief deputy sheriff Ben Hollis said the ATV overturned as it was going up a hill on private property near the 10000 block of Boy Scout Trail close to the border of Menard and Sangamon counties.

"There is no real apparent reason of the overturn right now," Hollis said, "but the vehicle overturned and landed on its top."

There were multiple riders on the ATV, Hollis said, and there were no additional ATVs involved in the accident. The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Monday and the boy was transported to and pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m. Monday at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The child resided in Springfield but was on family property in Menard County at the time of the accident, Hollis said.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Menard County Sheriff's Office. The deceased child's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, Allmon said.

Monday's accident comes less than a month after 11-year-old James "Kerr" Ballard of Murrayville died from injuries he suffered during an ATV accident on July 13 in rural Scott County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0