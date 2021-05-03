Coroner releases name of Peoria man in fatal ATV crash near Illinois River

PEORIA — A 43-year-old Peoria man has been identified as having been involved in a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident near the Illinois River early Sunday morning.

Jason Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Peoria County Coroner's Office. An autopsy on Monday showed Rutherford had obvious blunt force trauma injuries that were "incompatible with life," said Coroner Jamie Harwood in a news release.

The incident appears to be an accident, Harwood said. Toxicology results are pending, he added.

Peoria police previously said foul play was not suspected.

Peoria Park District police found Rutherford's body while on routine patrol early Sunday morning on Lorentz Avenue, just north of the McClugage Bridge and at the foot of Grandview Drive.

He was found in a grassy area between the river and a paved parking lot, with an ATV nearby.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Traffic Unit, Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson said on Monday.

