Could the belted kingfisher, an orange and blue predatory bird, become the University of Illinois’ new mascot?

Hulsey, though, said she has already received blowback from alumni worried that a new mascot would scuttle any chance that Chief Illiniwek might come back. One confused correspondent, she said, referred to her as an “uninformed millennial” (“I’m technically Gen Z,” she said).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the kingfisher, if adopted as the school’s official mascot, could help to heal wounds still raw on the downstate campus.

“I think a mascot would allow us to have the same experience at games that other schools get to have,” she said. “We can see a kingfisher dunking a basketball or we can take pictures with it. We can have something to interact with.”

Susan Zhou, speaker of the senate for the Illinois Student Government -- an organization that has endorsed the idea of a new mascot -- helped get the kingfisher on the student ballot.

She said the bird’s crisp graphic design and uniqueness as a mascot gave it an edge over Alma Otter, which started as a jokey meme.

“It’s a pretty intimidating predatory bird,” Zhou said. “It hunts by beating its prey against a rock and swallowing it whole. The concept was more than enough to carry the vote.”