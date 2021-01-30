Country star Kane Brown added to 2021 Illinois State Fair concert lineup

SPRINGFIELD — Country music star Kane Brown has been added to the 2021 Illinois State Fair concert lineup for Friday, Aug. 13.

Brown was also scheduled to perform last August at the canceled 2020 fair and is among several artists who will return in 2021. Brown also will be performing with the country music band Restless Road.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native has won numerous awards for his music, most recently winning Favorite Country Male Artist at the 2019 American Music Awards. His songs "What Ifs" and "Heaven" have each been streamed over one billion times.

Brown was nearly an instant hit at the beginning of his career with his second album "Experiment" shooting to the top of Billboards charts in November 2020.

Brown is the latest country singer to join a country music lineup at the 2021 State Fair that takes place Aug. 12-22 in Springfield. Toby Keith will play with Craig Morgan on Aug. 15, Chris Young on Aug. 17 and Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 20.

Tickets for Brown's show will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com starting at $38.

Those who purchase tickets will receive a full refund if the fair is canceled for COVID-19 concerns.