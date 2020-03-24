COVID-19 victim from Woodford County 'was a 24-7 guy'

Last week, Laird-Hammond sent a screenshot of his body temperature to his sister, who resides in Bloomington. The thermometer registered 103 degrees.

"I said, 'You need to go to the hospital,'" Oblinger-Hammond said. "He told me they told him to take some Tamiflu. I said, 'This is coronavirus, you need to tell them that.'

"He was home for two days before they brought him in. By then, it was really too late. I talked to the doctor and he said his temperature rose to 108 and his organs started shutting down."

Laird-Hammond was the first person in the District of Columbia to die from COVID-19 and is believed to be the first fatality with Tri-County-area ties. He was among the first Catholic clergy in the U.S. to be diagnosed.

Various ailments, including one that required last rites to be administered, didn't appear to slow Laird-Hammond.

He converted to Catholicism in his teens. That was after his family moved from Bayview Gardens in western Woodford County to a rural area near Minonk in the far northeast.

Following high school, Laird-Hammond worked as a licensed practical nurse at a health facility in Flanagan before he joined the Franciscans and was assigned to D.C.